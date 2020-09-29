Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): The coronavirus pandemic is expected to stoke the slowest growth in more than 50 years in East Asia and the Pacific as well as China, World Bank said in an economic update on Monday, stated Reuters.

The bank said the region is expected to grow by only 0.9 per cent in 2020, the lowest rate since 1967, according to Reuters.

Also Read | Northern California Wildfire: Three Killed in Wildfire, Thousands Flee.

Meanwhile, the global death toll of COVID-19 has crossed one million-mark, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The respiratory disease was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year. The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a 'pandemic' in March.

Also Read | India Witnessed Close to 100% Increase in Recoveries From COVID-19 in Past 1 Month: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 29, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 33 million, while nearly 23 million patients have recovered, Al Jazeera reported.

The United States has reported the most deaths - more than 205,000 - followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)