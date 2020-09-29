Woman, gang-raped and assaulted in UP's Hathras two weeks ago, dies in Delhi hospital.
Terrible news to share this morning: the young Hathras gang rape survivor passed away this morning. The world can be a a cruel, cruel place.. Nirbhaya fund, beti bachao, tougher laws but when will things ever really change? RIP🙏🙏— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 29, 2020
Punjab: 'Rail Roko' agitation in Amritsar, by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee -against Farm Bills (now laws), enters 6th day. Visuals from Devidaspura village.
"On Oct 1, we'll announce mass agitation together with others across the nation," says Committee's General Secretary pic.twitter.com/pdjn1EApzM— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020
India has witnessed close to a 100% increase in recoveries in the past month. More than 82% of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active cases (lower than 10 lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
PM Modi to inaugurate 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand under Namami Gange today.
Mumbai, September 29: Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija, seeking the release of her mother from detention.
In a piece of tragic news on Monday, three people died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura in Vadodara late last night. The rescue operation is underway.
On Monday, Mumbai police evacuated people from MLA hostel after receiving a bomb threat call. Police said, "Around 150 people were there in the building. We've checked thoroughly and have not found any explosive material. The phone number has been traced, further action will be taken."
Syeda Anwara Taimur, the only woman chief minister in the history of Assam, died in Australia on Monday. The 84-year-old was residing in the country with her son for the past four years.
In UP, employees of power distribution company held a torch rally to protest against the government's decision to privatise the discom.
