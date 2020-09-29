Mumbai, September 29: Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija, seeking the release of her mother from detention.

In a piece of tragic news on Monday, three people died after an under-construction building collapsed in Bawamanpura in Vadodara late last night. The rescue operation is underway.

On Monday, Mumbai police evacuated people from MLA hostel after receiving a bomb threat call. Police said, "Around 150 people were there in the building. We've checked thoroughly and have not found any explosive material. The phone number has been traced, further action will be taken."

Syeda Anwara Taimur, the only woman chief minister in the history of Assam, died in Australia on Monday. The 84-year-old was residing in the country with her son for the past four years.

In UP, employees of power distribution company held a torch rally to protest against the government's decision to privatise the discom.

