Moscow [Russia], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): Thirteen people have died from coronavirus in Moscow within the last 24 hours, while the death toll is at 4,411, the response centre said.

"Thirteen patients have passed away in Moscow. All of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the centre said in a statement.

On Saturday, the daily increase in fatalities was nine. (Sputnik/ANI)

