World News | Cyprus President Christodoulides Arrives in India, Begins 4-day Visit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): The President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, arrived in India on Wednesday, beginning a four-day State Visit to the country from May 20 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is the first visit of the Cyprus President to the country in his current capacity, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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The Cypriot President is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, senior officials and business leaders.

The visit comes less than a year after PM Modi's landmark trip to Cyprus in June 2025, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation in over two decades, underscoring the renewed momentum in bilateral relations.

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Cyprus currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, adding further strategic significance to the engagement.

President Christodoulides arrived in Mumbai, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and received by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

During the visit, PM Modi and President Christodoulides are expected to hold extensive discussions on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education, culture, mobility, defence and security, as well as emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, innovation and research. The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on regional and global developments, including coordination in multilateral forums.

"A warm welcome to India! President Nikos Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus has arrived in Mumbai on his State Visit to India. President Christodoulides was accorded a ceremonial welcome. He was warmly received by Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma and CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra at the Mumbai airport. India and Cyprus share time-tested and close relations rooted in shared values and strong people-to-people ties. President Christodoulides' visit highlights the growing momentum of India-Cyprus partnership," MEA stated in a post on X.

PM Modi will also host a luncheon in honour of the visiting dignitary, while President Christodoulides will also be received by President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also expected to call on the Cypriot President during his visit.

In Mumbai, President Christodoulides is scheduled to participate in a business forum aimed at boosting commercial and investment ties between India and Cyprus, with a strong focus on expanding economic engagement.

India and Cyprus, which will mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, have described the visit as an important step in building on the growing momentum in bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation within the broader India-European Union framework. (ANI)

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