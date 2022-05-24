Davos (Switzerland), May 24 (AP) US climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday said at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos that Russia's war in Ukraine shouldn't deter climate goals.

Speaking at a news conference about speeding up the road to “net zero", Kerry says “we should not allow a false narrative to be created" that the war “somehow obviates the need to move forward and address the climate crisis”.

Also Read | Russia To Deepen Economic Ties With China; Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says ‘Will Decide How To Deal With the West’.

He says it's possible to both meet the need of increased energy from fossil fuels in the short term, particularly in Europe, and stay on course to reduce emissions over the coming years.

Meanwhile, the head of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change says the next climate change summit in Egypt in November will be a “pivotal moment” for the planet.

Also Read | WEF Davos 2022: Speakers Tout European Union's Response to War Refugees.

Patricia Espinosa Cantellano says negotiations are over and implementation is starting as an investment in “a better future for all”.

She says governments now need to assess how they can attract the right investments for energy transition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)