Davos, May 24: Speakers on a migration panel at the World Economic Forum gathering say the European Union's response to the arrival of millions of Ukrainian refugees was a stellar example of solidarity. But it also served as a reminder of the need for an overhaul of the bloc's migration policy.

European Union Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday in Davos that “this was Europe at its best”. The exodus of more than six million Ukrainian refugees, mainly women and children, prompted the EU to activate an emergency protection system for the first time since its creation in 2001, facilitating access to jobs, housing, education and health care in the EU for Ukrainians. WEF Davos 2022: Maharashtra Joins World Economic Forum in Fight Against Plastic Pollution.

Negotiations on a new migration and asylum policy in the EU proposed in 2020 have been stalled as member states disagree on whose responsibility it is to take in migrants and asylum-seekers arriving on its shores and land borders irregularly.

Schinas urged EU states to face “reality” and reach a consensus.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita says she's proud of her small country's reaction to the refugee crisis.

It has seen half-a-million refugees crossing from Ukraine since the war began.

She says Moldova has facilitated entry for those with expired passports, allowed them to bring pets and hosting displaced Ukrainians in their homes.

But she warned that more long-term help would be needed for Moldova to cope.

