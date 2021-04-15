Brasilia [Brazil], April 15 (ANI): Brazil's coronavirus death toll has increased by 3,459 to 361,884 people in the past 24 hours, according to the country's national Ministry of Health.

With 73,513 new COVID-19 cases, the number of confirmed cases reached 13,673,507 cases.

Brazil continues to be one of the worst affected countries by the pandemic. The other adversely affected countries are the United States and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in March last year.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, more than 137.87 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, with more than 2.96 million deaths. (ANI)

