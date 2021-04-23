Bogota [Colombia], April 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in Colombia has risen by 430 and has surpassed the 70,000 mark, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Within the past 24 hours, we have received information about 430 new fatalities," the Health Ministry said on late Thursday, adding that the death toll has thus reached 70,026 people.

Over the same period of time, the number of new cases has risen by 19,306 to 2,720,619.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 144.24 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.06 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

