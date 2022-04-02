Lviv (Ukraine), Apr 2 (AP) At least 33 people have been killed and 34 injured in a Russian rocket strike on the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv.

Ukrainian officials gave the latest death toll in a statement Saturday, updating the numbers of the deadly strike that hit Mykolaiv on Tuesday.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Sri Lankan Government Imposes 36-Hour Nationwide Curfew Ahead of Sunday’s Public Protest.

Rescuers sent by the State Emergency Service have been searching the wreckage for survivors since Russian forces struck the building, which housed the office of regional governor Vitaliy Kim. The governor, who was not on the premises at the time of the attack, later posted social media images showing a gaping hole in the nine-story structure.

The confirmed death toll has risen steadily as the search and rescue operation continues.

Also Read | Imran Khan’s Party Considering Mass Arrest of Opposition Leaders Ahead of No-Confidence Motion: Pak Journalist.

Mykolaiv, a strategically important city en route to Ukraine's largest port of Odesa, has withstood weeks of shelling by the Russian forces. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)