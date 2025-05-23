Islamabad, May 23 (AP) The death toll from a school bus bombing in southwestern Pakistan rose to eight on Friday after three more critically wounded children died, according to the country's military.

The victims included two soldiers who were aboard the bus when it was attacked on Wednesday in Khuzdar, a city in Balochistan province, where a separatist insurgency has raged for decades. A total of 53 people, including 39 children, were wounded in the attack.

The children were going to their Army Public School when the bombing happened.

Military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif said that several of the wounded children remain critical. He said an initial investigation suggested the bombing was carried out by insurgents from the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, which was designated a terrorist organisation by the United States in 2019.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

