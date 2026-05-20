World News | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute at South Korea's Seoul National Cemetery

Seoul [South Korea], May 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the Seoul National Cemetery and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, particularly during the Korean War.

Rajnath Singh laid floral tributes at the national memorial site and observed a moment of silence in honour of the people who gave their lives for the nation.

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The Seoul National Cemetery commemorates South Korean servicemen and women who laid down their lives in defence of the country and stands as a symbol of national remembrance and sacrifice.

The visit comes as part of Rajnath Singh's South Korea visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral defence and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

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Rajnath Singh arrived in South Korea on Tuesday, kicking off the second leg of a two-nation tour that spans from May 18 to May 21.

Upon his arrival, the Defence Minister was received by the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, Gourangalal Das, along with senior officials, setting the stage for high-level engagements in Seoul.

The Defence Minister's itinerary included an official visit to Vietnam on May 18 and 19 before he travelled to South Korea for the second leg of his journey from May 19 to May 21. The multi-nation trip is aimed at bolstering regional security ties and advancing security dynamics.

Detailing his objectives for the tour, the Defence Minister took to X on Monday, stating: "I will focus on deepening strategic military cooperation, strengthening defence industrial partnerships, and boosting maritime collaboration, promoting peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)