London [UK], April 18 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh concluded his visit to the United Kingdom with a keynote address at the India-UK Defence Industry Roundtable, where he emphasised the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation. Singh also urged joint innovation in niche defence technologies to modernise armed forces in both nations, according to the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, Singh also co-chaired the 24th India-UK Defence Consultative Group Meet with his UK counterpart, David Williams, in London. The discussions focused on strengthening military cooperation between India and the UK, as well as advancing defence capability collaboration.

David Williams welcomed Rajesh Kumar Singh to London for the 24th UK-India Defence Consultative Group. Commodore Chris Saunders, the Defence Advisor at the UK High Commission in India, shared the details regarding the meeting on X.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on enhancing collaboration within the defence industry and boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Earlier on April 9, the 13th Ministerial meeting of the India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (13th EFD) was held in London. The Indian delegation, led by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, held high-level discussions with the UK delegation led by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves. During the 13th EFD, the UK announced 400 million euros in export and investment deals with India. (ANI)

