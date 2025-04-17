Milan, April 17: A cable car carrying tourists south of Naples crashed Thursday after the cable snapped, killing at least four people and injuring one, officials said. Italy's alpine rescue was responding to the accident at Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia. Mexico: Multiple Injuries Reported As Cable Car Tower Collapses at Fair in Acapulco, Video Surfaces.

The cable car accident happened just a week after the destination reopened for the season. The cable car is popular for its views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples.

