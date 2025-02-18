Vice President Dhankhar, Union Minister Nadda met with Amir of the State of Qatar. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday met with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who is on a two-day state visit to India.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Amir of Qatar met at the Hyderabad House, where the two leaders held delegation-level talks. Upon arrival, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries and shook hands.

Prime Minister Modi led the talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and several senior ministers.

Meanwhile, India and Qatar today signed an agreement to formally elevate their relations to a strategic partnership and exchanged multiple memorandums of understanding (MoU) with a focus on trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture & people-to-people ties.

The Agreement on Establishment of Strategic Partnership between the two countries was exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, at the Hyderabad House.

Prime Minister Modi and the Amir of Qatar held delegation-level talks and both countries also signed an agreement on the revised agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion concerning taxes on income.

"PM @narendramodi & HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar held wide-ranging talks at Hyderabad House today. Both leaders decided to elevate India-Qatar relations to a Strategic Partnership with focus on trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture & people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," said Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal.

Earlier today, the Amir of Qatar received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani arrived in Delhi on Monday on a two-day state visit.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at the Palam Technical Airport in the national capital on Monday. The Prime Minister described the Qatar Amir as his brother and wished him a fruitful stay in India. (ANI)

