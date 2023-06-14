New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday flagged off Gabon's first Agri- SEZ project from New Delhi, according to the statement released by the Education Ministry.

In the first phase of the programme, 30 farmers and 20 B.Sc./M.Sc. Agri and B.Tech/M. Tech Engineering students from the Gajapati district, will be travelling together as agri-technical and technical consultants for the agriculture SEZ which is being developed under this project.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, "From Gajapati to Gabon, from Cheetahs to Climate Change, the India-Africa relationship is going from strength to strength, said Shri Dharmendra Pradhan."

"Today's launch will add a new chapter to that relationship," he added. He also expressed confidence that the establishment of an Agriculture and Food Processing Special Economic Zone in Gabon will be a significant milestone towards enhancing food security and self-sufficiency in the country.

Speaking on the India-Africa relationship, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the relations between India and Africa have gone from strength to strength, recording more than 35 high-level visits from India and more than 100 similar ones from Africa. "Anti-colonial solidarity, diasporic goodwill, and the principle of 'South-South' cooperation, among others, are also playing a significant role in strengthening the partnership between India and the African continent, he added.

He said development partnership is a key pillar in India's African policy. Being a trusted partner in the journey of socio-economic development, India has extended concessional loans of over USD 12.3 billion to Africa and USD 700 mn of grant assistance with development projects in various sectors, an official statement quoted the Union minister as saying.

On India's G20 Presidency, he said it is very unique as it has enabled India to amplify the voice and concerns of the Global South and developing countries, scripting another chapter in strengthening India- Africa relations.

He said Gabon and other African countries have a lot to learn from India's development journey and recent initiatives like the Aspirational Districts Program.

He also spoke about India-Africa's long-standing relations in the areas of education and skill development. (ANI)

