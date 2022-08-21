Russian political philosopher and close aide of Putin, Aleksander Dugin along with his daughter Daria Dugina (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Moscow [Russia], August 21 (ANI): Daria Dugina, daughter of Aleksander Dugin, a close aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, may have been killed in a car explosion in Moscow, media reports said.

A car caught fire in the Odintsovsky District in the Moscow region, a law enforcement source confirmed to Sputnik.

The daughter of Alexander Dugin, a Russian political philosopher and analyst, could have been killed in the accident, the Russian news agency reported citing the Russian Kommersant newspaper.

Dugin is said to be the man behind the Russian "military operations" in Crimea and Ukraine and often described by some western analysts as "Putin's brain."

Dugin has reportedly arrived on the scene of the accident on Mozhayskoye Highway .

According to several Russian media reports, an explosion preceded the accident involving the Land Cruiser Prado vehicle.

Daria Dugina was included in UK sanctions lists in July this year.

Dugin himself was sanctioned by the EU, US and Canada in 2014 and 2015. (ANI)

