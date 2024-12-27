New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Following the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26, 2024, tributes poured in from global leaders who praised his exceptional leadership and contributions to India's development. His passing at the age of 92 was deeply mourned, with leaders worldwide acknowledging his immense influence on India's economic growth, international relations, and commitment to inclusive development.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka, expressed his condolences in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), extending sympathies to Singh's family and his admirers worldwide. "On behalf of the people of Sri Lanka and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Republic of India, Dr Manmohan Singh's family, and his countless admirers worldwide. A visionary leader, Dr Singh's influence transcended national boundaries," Dissanayake wrote.

He further highlighted Singh's transformative policies such as the Right to Education Act and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which reflected his commitment to equity and inclusivity. Dissanayake also praised Dr Singh for his efforts in forging global alliances, including his role in BRICS and the Indo-US nuclear agreement.

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had known Dr Singh since 1992, described him as a good friend and a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. "I have known him since 1992, I had discussions with him...he has been a good friend...he was a good leader, one of those who made modern India..." Wickremesinghe stated.

Soren Norrelund Kannik-Marquardsen, Minister Counsellor - Trade, Commercial & Economic Affairs at the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, also offered his tribute, emphasising Singh's monumental role in India's economic reforms. "India has lost a great man who changed the fate of his nation and lives of millions...Manmohan Singh's work in the 90's where he liberalised the economy and opened up the Indian market paved for foreign direct investment into India, without him, it would have been a totally different thing," Kannik-Marquardsen remarked.

Singh's legacy is deeply tied to the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms, which he introduced as Finance Minister, catapulting India into the global economic landscape. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 saw India strengthening its international standing, particularly in relation to the United States, and fostering regional cooperation through forums like BRICS.

Singh's passing marks the end of an era. He served as Prime Minister for ten years, making him the longest-serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. His leadership in navigating India's economic growth, domestic policy reforms, and international relations remains a defining feature of his tenure.

Following his death due to age-related medical conditions, Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, the final resting place of many Indian leaders. (ANI)

