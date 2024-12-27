Bangkok, December 27: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin gave a generous Christmas gift to the viral sensation of 2024, Moo Deng, a pygmy hippopotamus, at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. Buterin donated 10 million Thai baht (INR 2.51 crore) through the zoo’s Wildlife Sponsorship Program, making him Moo Deng’s official sponsor. The donation will cover Moo Deng’s care, including food, medical attention, and habitat maintenance.

Buterin’s generous donation to Moo Deng, a five-month-old pygmy hippo, comes as part of his appreciation for Thailand's conservation efforts. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Ethereum co-founder, after visiting the zoo in November, expressed admiration for its commitment to wildlife welfare and its future development plans. In his letter to the zoo’s director, Buterin highlighted the improvements being made to Moo Deng’s habitat and voiced his excitement for her long-term well-being. Moo Deng Costume for Halloween 2024: Woman Transforms Into Viral Baby Pygmy Hippo for the Spook Festival, Incredible Pictures Take Over the Internet.

The donation, made under the zoo’s Wildlife Sponsorship Program, will ensure that Moo Deng, along with her companions, continues to receive the best care possible. The donation also holds significant cultural value, as Moo Deng has become an internet sensation and a symbol of Thailand’s conservation initiatives. As India Today reported, Moo Deng's charm has captivated global audiences, with her appearing in viral videos and even being named in the "Most Stylish People of 2024" list.

Vitalik Buterin Sponsors Moo Deng with INR 2.51 Crore Christmas Gift

Thanks for the warm welcome to the family and your work for wild animals! I'm happy to be adoptive father to Moo Deng as she grows up over the next 2y and support her with my 10M THB donation, maybe more as I set aside 88 ETH for🦛+ frens. May they live long and prosper🖖🏻 pic.twitter.com/l24vPybhTi — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) December 26, 2024

This recognition has helped put Khao Kheow Open Zoo in the international spotlight, with Buterin’s contribution further cementing the bond between the zoo and its global supporters. Buterin’s sponsorship also extends to the zoo's other animals, ensuring that the broader community benefits from his generosity. Buterin’s act of kindness ties into his ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with Southeast Asia, where he spent several months during the pandemic. ‘Bouncy Pig’: Moo Deng, 2-Month-Old Baby Pygmy Hippo at Thailand’s Khao Kheow Zoo Becomes Internet Sensation (See Pics and Videos).

The donation comes on the heels of Ethereum-related events in the region, marking a symbolic gesture of gratitude for the success of Ethereum’s blockchain conferences, including Devcon Sea. As per Hindustan Times, Buterin’s philanthropic efforts have been well-received, with the zoo expressing excitement about the collaboration and its long-term impact on both animal welfare and public education.

