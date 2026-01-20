Union Minister Pralhad Joshi meets Panama's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Julio Armando Molto Alain, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez in Davos. (Photo/@JoshiPralhad)

Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday met Panama's Commerce and Industry Minister Julio Armando Molto Alain and Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos.

In a post on X, Joshi said that the talks specifically focused on "strengthening cooperation in the renewable energy sector, including clean energy solutions, sustainable technologies, and expanding investment partnerships to support the global energy transition".

"Had a constructive meeting with H.E. Mr Julio Armando Molto Alain, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of the Republic of Panama, and H.E. Javier Eduardo Martinez-Acha Vasquez, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Panama, on the sidelines of #WEF2026 in Davos. Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in the Renewable Energy sector, including Clean Energy solutions, sustainable technologies, and expanding investment partnerships to support the global energy transition," Joshi said.

https://x.com/JoshiPralhad/status/2013612237286711665

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Tuesday hailed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AM Green Group, the leading energy transition platform backed by the founders of Greenko Group, to build a one-gigawatt Artificial Intelligence (AI) computer hub in Greater Noida.

Detailing the significance of the deal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2026, UP minister Khanna said that the state aims to achieve six GW of energy capacity by 2030. AM Green will invest Rs 2.7 lakh crore to establish the data centre.

Suresh Kumar Khanna said, "This is a very big achievement for Uttar Pradesh, for Northern India, and I believe it's good news for the entire country that an MoU for one Gigawatt has been signed with AM Green today. This is remarkable in itself because our target is to achieve one gigawatt by 2030. Currently, there are 1.6 gigawatts in India, with the largest share in Maharashtra and half of that in Uttar Pradesh."

The 56th World Economic Forum in Davos (Jan 19-23, 2026) is seeing India step onto the world stage with its biggest-ever delegation, a 10,000 sq ft India Pavilion, and a clear message: India is already a key driver of global growth, not just a long-term bet.

Top industry leaders and policymakers highlighted India's transformation and future potential at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, reflecting India's growing influence in global technology, infrastructure, and financial services.

Bharat Kaushal, Executive Chairman of Hitachi India, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, highlighted how technology is essential for tackling global disruptions and shaping the future of infrastructure and manufacturing.

Speaking to ANI, he noted that Hitachi, with a 90-year history in India, plays a key role in the country's twin push for both physical and digital infrastructure development.

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, are pitching investment-ready projects at the Pavilion.

Chief Ministers like N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), and others are leading state-specific roadshows.

Over 100 Indian CEOs are in Davos, including Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Bharti Enterprises), Sanjiv Bajaj (Bajaj Group), and Nandan Nilekani (Infosys). They are meeting with global investors, sovereign funds, and multinational CEOs to secure long-term capital flows. (ANI)

