New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): India and China held "candid, in-depth and constructive' talks during the eighth round India-China senior military commanders talks in Chushul last week and exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a regular media briefing that the two sides have agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, to take forward discussions at this meeting and push for the settlement of other outstanding issues.

He said the two sides have agreed to hold another round of meeting soon.

"The talks were candid, in-depth and constructive and both sides exchanged views on disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. India and China have agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting of the Senior Commanders, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues. They have also agreed to have another round of meeting soon," Srivastava said.

The disengagement plan was discussed between the two sides during the commander-level talks.

As part of disengagement proposals being discussed, the two sides would dismantle any new structures that have come up during the ongoing standoff since April-May this year in the Pangong lake area.

The issue of Depsang plains would be discussed between the two countries separately where the Chinese have blocked some patrolling points of the Indian Army.

The proposals are being discussed as the armies of the two countries have reached an agreement to discuss stepwise disengagement from parts of eastern Ladakh sector. (ANI)

