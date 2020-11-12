South Sinai, November 12: At least seven persons were injured after a helicopter crashed in South Sinai, Egypt, on Thursday. According to Sky-News-Arabia TV, the chopper crashed as a result of a technical malfunction. US troops from the peacekeeping contingent were among injured. Five injured persons were rushed to Soroka Medical Centre. The exact number of those injured is unknown. 9 Killed in Car Crash in Egypt's Nile Delta.

According to some media reports, the helicopter belonged to the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO). The MFO monitors compliance with the 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty. According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, a helicopter belonging to the United Nations' forces crashed at the junction of the border between Saudi Arabia and Jordan, killing seven of its crew members. Egypt Says 22 Killed in Road Crash in Country's North.

The deceased included five Americans, a French national and a Czech citizen. The circumstances of the crash were not specified. Further details were awaited.

