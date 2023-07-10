Washington, Jul 10 (AP) Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another incarcerated person at a federal prison in Florida.

Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida. The people said he was in stable condition Monday.

One of the people said he had been stabbed in the back and in the chest.

The people were not authorised to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists. (AP)

