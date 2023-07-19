Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): Former US President Donald said that if he is elected to power he would get a deal done between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and end the ongoing conflict in “one day”, Fox News reported.

Trump made the comments during an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" with host Maria Bartiromo.

Stating that President Biden is “not capable” of dealing with world leaders, the former president said that he holds good relationships with both Zelenskyy and Putin.

"These are smart people, including Macron of France. I could go through the whole list of people, including Putin.… These people are sharp, tough and generally vicious. They're vicious, and they're at the top of their game. We have a man that has no clue what's happening. It's the most dangerous time in the history of our country," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

On being asked how would he end the war within 24 hours if elected to power, Trump said that he would tell Zelenskyy to go for a deal saying “no more”.

"I know Zelenskyy very well. I felt he was very honourable because when they asked him about the perfect phone call that I made, he said it was indeed, he said it was. He didn't even know what they were talking about. He could have grandstanded,” Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

He added, “I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelenskyy, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we are going to give him a lot. We are going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day."

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has been ongoing for over 500 days ever since it started on February 24, 2022, after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion on Kyiv. (ANI)

