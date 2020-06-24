Jerusalem, Jun 23 (AP) International donors pledged over USD 130 million Tuesday to the United Nations agency helping Palestinian refugees, an amount the organisation's head says is encouraging but not enough to keep operations running through the end of the year.

The UN Relief and Works Agency has faced a financial crisis since the United States pulled all funding in 2018, leaving the organization with a massive budgetary shortfall.

Also Read | 53 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 in Jharkhand: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

Agency Director-General Philippe Lazzarini told reporters following a virtual fundraising conference that despite the “very strong expression of support” by international donors “we are still in the dark and we do not know if our operations will run until the end of the year.” He said the donations covered only a fraction of the roughly USD 400 million budget gap the agency is facing.

UNRWA was established to aid the 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes in the war surrounding Israel's establishment in 1948. The agency provides food, education, health care and other services for Palestinian refugees and their descendants — now numbering some 5 million — in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.

Also Read | Earthquake in Mexico: 7.4-Magnitude Quake Strikes Southern State of Oaxaca.

Lazzarini said there was no intention at this time to cut any of UNRWA's core services, but “in reality, there is nothing left to cut without impacting the scope and the quality of the services.”

The US, once UNRWA's largest donor, pulled support in 2018 triggering a financial crisis and forcing other donors to plug an approximately USD 211 million hole in the agency's USD 1.2 billion budget.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was imperative that the international community “continue in the effort to make UNRWA funding sustainable, predictable and sufficient." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)