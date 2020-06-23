Oaxaca, June 23: An earthquake of 7.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Oaxaca in Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. The massive quake hit the southern state of Oaxaca with residents claiming to have felt the shocks, triggering tsunami warning for coastal communities in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Earthquake of 5.6 Magnitude Strikes Northwestern Mexico.

Till now, there are no reports of damage to property or life. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said that there could be, "hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1000km of the earthquake epicentre".

ANI Tweet:

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale hit Oaxaca, Mexico: US Geological Survey — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Quakes of such magnitude could be devasting, In 2017, a 71. magnitude earthquake that hit central Mexico killed 355 people in the capital and the surrounding areas.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 09:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).