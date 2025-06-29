Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 29 (ANI/WAM): The activities of the Drug Prevention Forum (2025) concluded today. The forum, organised by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotics Council and the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police under the slogan "A Conscious Family... A Safe Society," was held on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi. The event was attended by many community members, particularly youth and parents.

The forum, which began on 19 June and lasted for 11 days, witnessed the participation of a select group of specialists and experts from government and private agencies specialising in prevention and mental health, as well as religious scholars, national service recruits, university students, and social media influencers.

Also Read | 'Misrepresented': Indian Mission in Indonesia Clarifies Defence Attache's Remarks on 'Loss of Rafale Aircrafts' During Operation Sindoor.

The Drug Prevention Forum included 320 discussion sessions addressing issues of community prevention and family cohesion, in addition to 920 counseling, psychological, social, and family sessions presented by specialists in the fields of mental health and family support. 33 awareness podcast episodes were also produced, and 8,800 certificates of participation were issued.

The forum featured a range of interactive activities and innovative programmes, most notably: the Drug Prevention Council, the Future Leaders Council, psychological and social counseling sessions, in addition to discussion sessions and a prevention podcast. It focused on several important topics, including strengthening the role of the family in prevention, providing support and guidance to families and youth, and the importance of effective family communication. It also focused on developing decision-making skills, supporting mental health, and promoting preventive behavior, emphasizing the impact of the social environment in shaping individual behaviour.

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits South Asian Country.

The Drug Prevention Forum served as a comprehensive national platform bringing together various government agencies and community institutions. A number of national platforms and initiatives participated in the forum, reflecting the country's efforts to combat the scourge of drugs. These included the "Mukafih" platform, launched by the Ministry of Interior, which aims to raise awareness among community members about the dangers and harms of drug abuse, detect early addiction cases, report crimes, and combat addiction by calling the toll-free number (80044).

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command also participated with the "Opportunity of Hope" platform, which provides addicts with the opportunity to seek treatment while maintaining complete privacy and confidentiality. The platform grants them exemption from punishment, helping them recover and return to their normal lives as productive members of society.

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi presented the "Halfway Homes" experience as an integrated model for supporting recovering addicts and facilitating their reintegration into society.

The forum witnessed active participation from the UAE Media Council, the Cybersecurity Council, the Public Prosecution, the UAE's police general commands, the National Rehabilitation Centre, the Family Development Foundation, and the Khalifa Empowerment Programme (Aqdar).

These entities participated in discussion sessions focused on prevention, rehabilitation, and community awareness. The forum featured police dog performances from the Security Inspection Department, musical performances by the Abu Dhabi Police Military Band, and various interactive competitions. Visitors also had the opportunity to experience virtual reality and artificial intelligence technologies to simulate drug use and identify the physical and behavioral signs associated with it. (ANIWAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)