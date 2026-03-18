London [UK], March 18 (ANI): Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that around 200 Ukrainian air defence experts are currently deployed in the Middle East to help counter Iranian drone attacks, CNN reported.

Speaking at the British Parliament during his visit to the United Kingdom, Zelenskyy said that drones, particularly low-cost attack drones, have significantly altered the nature of modern warfare, CNN reported.

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Highlighting the cost disparity, he noted that while each Iranian drone costs about $50,000 USD, the US and its allies are using missiles worth nearly $4 million USD to intercept them, as per CNN.

According to CNN, Ukraine has faced sustained drone and missile assaults after Russia increased production of Iranian-designed Shahed drones last year.

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Amid shortages of Western-supplied air defence systems, Kyiv developed a layered defence approach using electronic warfare, helicopters, modified cargo aircraft, and ground-based systems, including heavy machine guns and surface-to-air missiles, CNN reported.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is willing to share its expertise, adding that the country can produce around 2,000 interceptor drones daily and could supply about half of them to allies, as per CNN.

Meanwhile, in a speech to the Parliament of the United Kingdom, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at length about the US-Israel war against Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

Zelenskyy said that Russia had begun receiving "Shahed" drones from Iran a few years ago and later upgraded them, as per Al Jazeera.

"The regimes in Russia and Iran are brothers in hatred, and that is why they are brothers in weapons," the Ukrainian president said, as per Al Jazeera.

"And we want regimes built on hatred to never win, in anything," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran has confirmed that security chief Ali Larijani and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani have been killed, Al Jazeera reported, citing state media.

A series of explosions has struck Baghdad, including areas near the United States Embassy in Baghdad in the heavily fortified Green Zone, Al Jazeera reported.

Furthermore, as per Al Jazeera, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, has resigned over the war on Iran, stating that the country posed "no imminent threat".

Israel has carried out airstrikes on three neighbourhoods in Beirut, while also launching fresh attacks on Tehran, according to the Israeli military, as per Al Jazeera.

Missile and drone attacks have continued across the Gulf region, with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates reporting interceptions, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)