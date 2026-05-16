World News | Dubai Chambers Discusses Infrastructure Investment with Montenegro

Dubai [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Chambers has welcomed a high-level delegation headed by Majda Adzovic, Minister of Public Works of the Republic of Montenegro, to its headquarters for a meeting focused on enhancing investment relations between Dubai and Montenegro.

The discussions highlighted a shared commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation and creating new partnership opportunities that support the business communities in both markets.

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Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, highlighted the importance of deepening economic engagement, exploring opportunities for cooperation in Montenegro's infrastructure sector, and supporting the expansion of Dubai-based companies into the Montenegrin market.

He reaffirmed Dubai Chambers' commitment to supporting companies from the Republic of Montenegro and enabling them to benefit from Dubai's competitive advantages, including its advanced infrastructure and attractive investment environment, as they expand into regional and global markets.

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"We are continuing to strengthen channels of communication between the business communities in Dubai and Montenegro, while working to unlock new opportunities for sustainable economic partnerships that support investment in the infrastructure sector, an area in which Dubai has extensive expertise," he added.

The discussions explored ways to enhance mutual investment flows, develop partnerships between companies in Dubai and Montenegro, and capitalise on investment opportunities available across regional and global markets.

The two parties highlighted the importance of building on the growing momentum in economic relations between Dubai and Montenegro to drive further investment growth. They also discussed the need to strengthen ongoing communication between the business communities in both markets and explore new avenues for cooperation that support innovation, sustainability, and long-term business growth amid global economic shifts. (ANI/WAM)

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