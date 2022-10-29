New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Svetlana Martynova, Senior Legal Officer at the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), on Saturday said all countries are continuously monitored by UN bodies to ensure their compliance with the security council resolution, including on the counter-terrorism.

Answering a question on how the UN ensures compliance on countering terrorism in countries like Pakistan, she said, "Each country is monitored by us for its compliance with UNSC resolutions on all topics, including countering the financing of terrorism, assessment and its compliance on our side continue."

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Kicks Off 'Haqeeqi Azadi March' From Lahore, Targets ISI Chief Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum in Emotionally-Charged Speech (Watch Video).

"It takes the form of country visits, desk reviews, etc. We have dedicated desk officers that cover each country of the world. The monitoring and analysis is continuous," she added.

Martynova said CTED works closely with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and added that even when the country is delisted, "they are still being monitored through regional FATF-style body."

Also Read | Arshad Sharif Killing: ARY CEO Salman Iqbal Calls for Probe Overseen by UN Human Rights Into Pakistan Journalist Murder.

This decision comes on the heels of Pakistan's exit from the FATF's 'grey list'. Though Islamabad managed to exit the list, the global watchdog stated that Pakistan would continue to work with the Asia/Pacific Group on money laundering to improve its counter-terrorist financing system.

India is hosting the two-day anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The ongoing meeting in Delhi is being held under India's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC).

Speaking alongside Martynova, David Scharia, Chief of Branch, the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), said the focus of today's UNSC meeting in New Delhi is global because the issue of technologies is global.

"There may be a concern in Pakistan, there can be a concern in Nigeria and there can be a concern anywhere in the world. But we are trying to come up with a global solution," he added.

The head of the UN counter-terrorism body said the most important takeaway from the meeting is the fact that the UNSC under Indian chairmanship, takes issue with new and emerging tech as a point of main concern and focus of attention.

"It is likely to adopt at the end of the meeting, what will become the Delhi Declaration. If you read through, you'll see action plan of how UNSC CTC intends to take up commitments it takes upon itself in next few months, what it'll ask CTED and other entities in UN to do," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)