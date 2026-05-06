World News | EAM Jaishankar Arrives in Suriname on Maiden Visit; to Hold Talks with Counterpart Melvin Bouva

Paramaribo [Suriname], May 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has arrived in the capital of Suriname for his maiden visit to the South American nation, where he was received by his Surinamese counterpart, Melvin Bouva. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Suriname, with high-level talks scheduled to take place.

In a post on X, the External Affairs Minister shared details of his arrival and expressed his gratitude for the warm reception. "Arrived in Paramaribo #Suriname for my first visit. Really touched to be personally received by FM Melvin Bouva," he stated.

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2051849057258135974?s=20

The minister further indicated that the visit would involve substantial diplomatic engagement aimed at deepening the partnership between the two countries. Highlighting the upcoming agenda, he added, "Looking forward to our talks tomorrow."

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This arrival in the Surinamese capital marks the second leg of a nine-day tour of the Caribbean and South America, following the completion of a historic three-day visit to Jamaica. The trip, spanning May 2-4, represented the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Kingston, establishing a modern blueprint for India's engagement with the region.

While in Jamaica, the External Affairs Minister held extensive delegation-level discussions with Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, resulting in the signing of three pivotal Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

These agreements focus on health cooperation through the enhancement of medical infrastructure, renewable energy via the solarisation of the Hugh Lawson Shearer Building, and media and communication through broadcasting cooperation.

The MEA noted that both nations evaluated the progress of existing pacts regarding culture, sports, digital transformation, and digital payments, stressing the need for "tangible outcomes." The discussions also highlighted the successful handover of the "Improving Rural Livelihoods" project in Kitson Town, an initiative supported by the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, which has reportedly assisted more than 200 Jamaicans.

During the stay, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to Jamaica's recovery in the wake of Hurricane Melissa. He officially handed over 10 BHISHM emergency medical units and pledged a supply of 30 dialysis units, alongside 40 fishing boats and 200 GPS devices.

The two sides also examined the possibility of creating an Artisan Empowerment Hub under the India-CARICOM development partnership framework to bolster local livelihoods.

Strengthening human capital remained a central theme, with India announcing an increase in ITEC training slots, notably raising defence training opportunities from 6 to 34 slots.

The MEA stated that talks included expanding cooperation through ICCR scholarships and digital learning tools such as E-Vidyabharati and iGOT Karmyogi. Both countries further agreed to enhance investment and business linkages, specifically focusing on the mobility of skilled professionals.

On the global stage, the two nations reaffirmed their coordination within multilateral organisations on matters concerning the Global South, climate finance, and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Jamaica expressed its support for India's 2028-29 non-permanent seat candidature at the UN Security Council, while both sides reiterated the need for the "early finalisation" of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT).

The visit also featured significant cultural engagements, including a visit to the Indian Arrival Memorial at Old Harbour.

The External Affairs Minister and Prime Minister Holness jointly unveiled a plaque for an India-gifted electronic scoreboard at the iconic Sabina Park, where a contribution of JMD 2 million was announced for the upcoming India Arrival Day on May 10.

Following these events, the minister transitioned to Suriname and is later scheduled to visit Trinidad and Tobago to continue the mission of deepening India's strategic footprint in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)