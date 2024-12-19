New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met journalists from 15 East and Southern African countries in Delhi on Wednesday.

Jaishankar spoke to them about the transformation underway in India, India's commitment to Global South and expanding India-Africa ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet journalists from 15 East and Southern African countries today in Delhi. Spoke to them about the transformation underway in India, India's commitment to Global South and expanding India-Africa ties. Appreciate their interest in India's foreign policy choices, trade ties with Africa and cooperation on digital public infrastructure."

In a bid to strengthen ties with Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nigeria last month, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 17 years.

During his trip, PM Modi held a fruitful discussion with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, focusing on strengthening their partnership in sectors like defence, technology, health, and education. The two leaders also agreed to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South. Additionally, India announced it would send 20 tons of humanitarian aid to support Nigeria's flood relief efforts.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Thank you Nigeria for a productive visit, which will add strength and vigour to India-Nigeria friendship."

During the visit, PM Modi and Nigerian President Tinubu discussed "global and regional issues" and agreed to work together to "meet development aspirations of the Global South."

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Strengthening longstanding relations between the world's largest democracy and Africa's largest democracy. PM Narendra Modi met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria today in Abuja. The leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Nigeria Strategic partnership and enhance cooperation in trade, investment, education, energy, health, defence and security, culture and P2P ties. They also discussed global and regional issues. President Tinubu acknowledged India's efforts to amplify the concerns of developing countries through the Voice of the Global South Summits. The two leaders agreed to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South." (ANI)

