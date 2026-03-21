New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held separate meetings on Friday with the High Commissioner of Bangaldesh and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and advancing cooperation.

Minister Jaishankar met Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed ways to further deepen ties between the neighbouring countries.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Met with High Commissioner @hamidullah_riaz of Bangladesh. Our conversation was focused on advancing our bilateral ties."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2034903931751735686

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In a separate post, Bangladeshi High Commissioner Hamidullah said he was "privileged" to pay a courtesy call on the minister and reaffirmed Dhaka's commitment to cooperation with New Delhi.

"Privileged to pay Courtesy Call on the Indian EAM and affirmed #Bangladesh's readiness to walk | work with #India, together, in shared interests and for shared benefits," he said.

https://x.com/hamidullah_riaz/status/2034914271151399257

Jaishankar also met the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India, Azamat Yeskarayev, where discussions focused on advancing the partnership between the two countries.

"Received Kazakh Ambassador to India Azamat Yeskarayev this morning. Discussed taking forward our partnership," Jaishankar said in another X post.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2034903632500695443

Earlier, on March 16, India and Bangladesh discussed the review of the Line of Credit (LOC) and Bangladesh's participation in India's power exchange market. They also talked about how Bangladesh can gain insights from India's digital financial system.

High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a courtesy call on Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Adviser (Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Planning) in the Prime Minister's Office on 16 March 2026.

They discussed various aspects of India-Bangladesh economic cooperation, including ways to strengthen transport, energy and digital connectivity between the two countries. They also explored new areas for future collaboration in people-centric domains aligned with the respective developmental priorities of the two countries based on mutual interest and mutual benefit.

On March 15, an official said that Bangladesh will import an additional 45,000 tons of diesel from India by April.

"Recently, 5,000 tons of diesel arrived in Bangladesh from India, and we will receive another 5,000 tons around the 18th or 19th of March in Bangladesh from India", Md. Murshed Hossain Azad, General Manager (Commercial & Operations) of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), told ANI over the phone.

"We have received a proposal to import an additional 40,000 tons of diesel from India. Once the procedural work is completed--that is, the opening of the LC and other formalities--this 40,000 tons of diesel will also arrive in Bangladesh by April," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)