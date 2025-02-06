New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar offered his condolences on the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "My profound condolences on the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss of the billionaire philanthropist, calling Aga Khan a visionary. PM Modi said his contributions in various fields would continue to inspire millions.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. He was a visionary, who dedicated his life to service and spirituality. His contributions in areas like health, education, rural development and women empowerment will continue to inspire several people. I will always cherish my interactions with him. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the millions of followers and admirers across the world."

The Aga Khan, Imam of the Ismaili Muslims and head of a major development aid foundation, died Tuesday in Lisbon at the age of 88, his foundation announced. He was the Founder and President of the Aga Khan Development Network, which employs 96,000 people and finances development programmes particularly in Asia and Africa, France 24 reported.

"His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), passed away peacefully in Lisbon on 4 February 2025, aged 88, surrounded by his family. Prince Karim Aga Khan was the founder and chairman of the Aga Khan Development Network," his foundation stated in a post on X.

The foundation added that the announcement of his designated successor would follow."Leaders and staff of the Aga Khan Development Network offer our condolences to the family of His Highness and to the Ismaili community worldwide. As we honour the legacy of our founder, Prince Karim Aga Khan, we continue to work with our partners to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities across the world, as he wished, irrespective of their religious affiliations or origins," the foundation added. (ANI)

