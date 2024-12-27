Washington, DC [US], December 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington, DC on Thursday. The two leaders reviewed the advancement of India-US partnership over the past four years and agreed that cooperation has strengthened in many sectors.

Jaishankar expressed confidence that ties between India and US will serve mutual interests and global good.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet @SecBlinken yesterday evening in Washington D.C. Reviewed the advancement of India - US partnership over the last four years. Agreed that our cooperation has strengthened in many domains, just as our comfort levels have grown correspondingly. Confident that India-US relationship will serve our mutual interests as well as global good."

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the US. During his visit, he met India's Ambassador to US, Vinay Kwatra and Consul Generals based in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta.

The officials discussed opportunities for deepening India-US partnership, focusing on technology, trade and investments.

"A productive day with team @IndianEmbassyUS and our Consul Generals based in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta. Discussed opportunities for deepening India-US partnership, focusing on technology, trade and investments. Also shared views on better serving the Indian community in the USA," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier, EAM S Jaishankar met with the United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Jaishankar said that the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on the progress of the India-US strategic partnership and exchanged views on current regional and global developments.

"Good to meet US NSA @JakeSullivan46 in Washington D.C. this morning. A wide ranging discussion on the progress of India-US strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on current regional and global developments", Jaishankar wrote on X.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "He will be meeting counterparts to discuss key bilateral, regional and global issues. During the visit, EAM will also chair a conference of the Consul Generals of India in the USA."

Senior diplomats from India and the United States held a meeting on Tuesday. Welcoming Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, US Deputy Secretary of State, Richard Verma emphasised their shared commitment to advancing the India-US relations.

Sharing a post on X on Tuesday, Verma wrote, "Great to welcome Indian Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri & Indian Ambassador to the US @AmbVMKwatra back to @StateDept, alongside @DeputySecState Campbell. We look forward to continuing to grow #USIndia ties are rooted in mutual trust, shared values, prosperity for all."

The visit of External Affairs Minister comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US earlier in September and participated in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. (ANI)

