New Delhi, December 27: Osamu Suzuki, the influential figure behind Suzuki Motor Corporation, passed away on December 25, 2024, at the age of 94. He was known for leading the company for over four decades, and he played a crucial role in its growth and global presence. Under his leadership, Suzuki Motors became associated with compact cars and motorcycles.

Osamu Suzuki, the former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, was born on January 30, 1930, in Gero, Japan. He studied law at Chuo University in Tokyo and supported himself by working as a junior high school teacher.

After graduating in 1953, he started his career at a bank. In 1958, he joined the automotive company Suzuki.

After graduating in 1953, he started his career at a bank. In 1958, he joined the automotive company Suzuki. His leadership at Suzuki lasted for many years, in which he served two terms as president. It made him the longest-serving leader of a global auto manufacturer. Osamu Suzuki became president of Suzuki Motor Corporation in 1978 and guided the company with considerable growth.

During his leadership, Suzuki established strategic partnerships with major companies like General Motors and Volkswagen. It helped the company to expand its presence in North America and Europe. The automaker entered the Indian market in the 1980s. In 1982, Suzuki formed a joint venture with the Indian government, which formed the establishment of Maruti Udyog. The partnership led to the launch of the Maruti 800.

Osamu Suzuki led Suzuki Motor Corporation for over 40 years, with more than 28 of those years spent as president during two separate terms. IIn June 2015, he handed over the presidency to his son and took on the role of chairman and CEO. As per reports, Osamu Suzuki passed away from malignant lymphoma on December 25, 2024. His leadership has played a significant contribution to the company's growth and success in the automotive industry.

