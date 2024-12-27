New Delhi, December 27: Envoys of several countries, including Russia, China and the US, on Friday expressed condolences over the passing away of Manmohan Singh, describing the former prime minister as an "outstanding leader" and hailing his commitment to the progress of India. In a post on X, the French Embassy in India said his leadership "bolstered India's global standing and strengthened bonds with France".

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92. Ambassadors of many countries have expressed grief on passing of Singh, respected globally for his expertise in economics. "It is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and for Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh's contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable. His suave demeanour was always endearing as unquestionable was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India," Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov, said in a post on X. Dr Manmohan Singh’s Life, a Lesson for Future Generations: PM Narendra Modi’s Video Tribute to Former Prime Minister.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh ji and the Indian people," he added. US ambassador Eric Garcetti remembered Singh as a leader "who set in motion a historic chapter in US-India relations". "Remembering the selfless contributions of our dear friend and former prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, who set in motion an historic chapter in US-India relations. His dedication to India's growth and prosperity continues to inspire us. Grateful for his leadership and vision," the US envoy said in a social media post.

Singh served two terms as India's prime minister from 2004-2014. The civil nuclear deal signed during Singh's prime ministership changed India's overall engagement with the US as it paved the way for building the bonds of a strategic partnership, especially in areas of high-technology and defence.

Expressing condolences in a post on X, Chinese envoy Xu Feihong said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, an outstanding leader who is widely revered by the Indian people. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones." Many embassies in India also put out posts on social media along with photographs while remembering Singh. Diplomats Extend Tributes to Former PM Manmohan Singh After His Demise.

"Deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Prime Minister of India, Dr #ManmohanSingh. A statesman admired worldwide, he leaves behind a legacy of compassion and progress. His leadership bolstered India's global standing and strengthened bonds with France," the French Embassy posted on X. The Embassy of Iran said Singh played a key role in fostering historic ties between the two countries. "The Embassy of Iran in Delhi extends its heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India on the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh. He was a highly respected leader, who played key role in fostering Iran-India historic ties," it said in a social media post.