New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with visiting Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Thursday in the national capital and expressed optimism ahead of the discussions between the two leaders.

In a post on X, he said, "Welcome my friend FM @SenatorWong to India. Look forward to our discussions."

Earlier today the Australian minister visited Humayun's Tomb and saw the exhibition- Songlines: Tracking the seven sisters exhibition at Humayun's Tomb Museum.

Wong arrived in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The Australian Foreign Minister is here for the 16th Australia-India Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue and her 26th meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

During her visit, discussions would take place on cooperation across cyber and strategic technology, trade, maritime security, defence, sport, and people-to-people ties.

In her official statement ahead of her visit, Wong said, "Australia and India have never been closer and our partnership never more consequential - it is crucial for us and crucial for the region in a sharper and more competitive world."

She highlighted that her visit builds on the high momentum of the series of engagements between India and Australia and "reflects the ongoing work of the Albanese Government to deepen our relationships and strengthen our resilience."

Wong noted that the cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the deepening alignment and shared vision for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"I look forward to discussions with my counterpart and friend, Minister for External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, to set the course for an even more ambitious, future-focused agenda, as our partnership enters its next phase. We will look to enhance our cooperation across cyber and strategic technology, trade, maritime security, defence, sport, and people-to-people ties," she stated.

"Together, Australia and India are working bilaterally, through the Quad, and through multilateral institutions to advance our collective security and prosperity," Wong further noted.

The high-level visit comes shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Australia in October. He held delegation-level talks with Wong and also met Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, during his visit, hailing the fillip to the bilateral relationship. (ANI)

