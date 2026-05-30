World News | EAM, Myanmar President Hold Talks on Deepening Cooperation

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in New Delhi and appreciated his positive approach towards strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Jaishankar also said he looked forward to Hlaing's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further advance cooperation between India and Myanmar.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar in New Delhi today. Appreciate his positive sentiment towards deepening our longstanding bilateral cooperation. Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi to advance our partnership for peace, progress and prosperity."

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Min Aung Hlaing arrived in New Delhi after completing engagements in Bodh Gaya.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, announced that Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh received him at the airport.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in New Delhi from Bodh Gaya. He was received by Minister of State Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen our bilateral partnership."

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Earlier in the day, Hlaing offered prayers in the Mahabodhi Temple. Jaiswal said that Hlaing's visit underlines the Buddhist heritage between both nations.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar visited Bodh Gaya today and offered prayers at the sacred Mahabodhi temple. The visit reflected the deep spiritual and civilizational ties between India and Myanmar, rooted in a shared Buddhist heritage that continues to connect our peoples across generations."

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The visit of the Myanmar President, spanning from May 30 to June 2, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and marks Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India in his current capacity as President.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of Cabinet ministers, senior officials, and prominent business leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)