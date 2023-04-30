Santo Domingo [Dominican Republic], April 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid an official visit to the Dominican Republic from 27-29 April 2023. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, Roberto Alvarez and EAM S Jaishankar met in the framework of the High-Level Political Dialogue on 28 April 2023 and held fruitful discussions on bilateral, regional, and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

The Ministers recognized the solid ties of friendship that unite the Dominican Republic and India, since the establishment of their diplomatic relations, on May 4, 1999, which have been strengthened with India's decision to elevate its bilateral relations with the Dominican Republic to the next level, through the formal opening of its diplomatic mission in Santo Domingo.

The leaders reaffirmed the importance of multilateralism, as the ideal mechanism to cooperatively address major global challenges and ensure higher levels of equity. To this end, they emphasized the need for urgent and comprehensive reforms of the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary realities.

Both Foreign Ministers reiterated their interest in strengthening the political dialogue between the two countries, promoting democratic values and principles, peace, and security. Accordingly, they reaffirmed their willingness to agree on common positions in international forums on issues of mutual interest.

They welcomed the close cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dominican Republic appreciated India's supply of essential medicines and Covid-19 vaccines, particularly through its "Vaccine Maitri" initiative.

In this regard, they called for early reforms through a text-based process in the Intergovernmental Negotiations with the aim of achieving concrete outcomes in a fixed time frame, and in consultation with all member states in a transparent and inclusive manner keeping with relevant provisions of the UN Charter.

They emphasized the need for close collaboration between the two countries regarding national candidacies and expressed their interest in continuing to positively evaluate the proposals presented by both countries before different forums, and regional and multilateral organizations.

Acknowledging the serious threat posed by terrorism to international peace and security, they strongly condemned it in all its forms and manifestations.

They reaffirmed their commitment to contributing to global efforts to combat terrorism, by adopting a zero-tolerance approach. In this regard, Minister Alvarez welcomed the adoption of the "Delhi Declaration on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes" at the Special Session of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

They also called for expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.

EAM Jaishankar and Dominican Republic MFA Roberto Alvarez took due note of the dynamics of bilateral trade. They agreed on the need to join efforts to expand trade and promote investment in sectors of mutual interest, through the regular exchange of business delegations.

Both leaders highlighted the relevance of the business meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, with the participation of a delegation of businessmen from the Confederation of Industries of India (CII), and the National Council of Private Enterprise of the Dominican Republic (CONEP).

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP) and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), as a substantial step in bringing the private business sectors of both countries closer together.

Framework agreements were signed between the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, and Technology (MESCYT) of the Dominican Republic, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi), International Institute of Information Technology (IIT-Bangalore).

The framework agreements set the pathway for the inclusion of these Indian institutions in the Dominican Republic's National Scholarship Program with the objective that Dominican students pursue master's and doctoral degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in India. In addition, both countries committed to jointly promoting the Dominican Republic as a higher education destination for Indian students.

Jaishankar and Alvarez finalised negotiations on the following agreements: Protocol on Joint Economic and Trade Cooperation (JETCO) between the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry of the Republic of India, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic; a Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Drug Control Organization of India (CDSCO) and the General Directorate of Medicines, Food, and Health Products of the Dominican Republic (DIGEMAPS) and a Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Ministry of AYUSH, Republic of India and Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (UNPHU) on the establishment of an 'Academic Chair' at the university.

Negotiations were done for the signing of different bilateral instruments, amongst which stand out the agreements between the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology of the Dominican Republic and the Ministry of Education of India; between the National Institute of Oceanography of India and the National Maritime Affairs Authority of the Dominican Republic; and between the Ministry of Culture of the Dominican Republic and the National Book Trust of India, at a future date.

MFA Dominican Republic thanked EAM Jaishankar for its inclusion in the ITEC-Defense scheme, which will allow armed forces personnel of the Dominican Republic to train in India.

Both leaders agreed on the need to expand technical exchanges and good practices in the context of South-South cooperation, in the areas of information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence, biotechnologies, space exploration, and satellite data management, among others.

Both Foreign Ministers consented to joint initiatives to promote renewable energy, both within the framework of the bilateral agreement on renewable energy signed in 2015 and in the context of the International Solar Alliance.

Both nations reaffirmed their willingness to work together in the fight against climate change and its effects, joining efforts to carry out joint research and strengthen capacities in the areas of marine science, meteorology, risk management, prevention, and early warning systems.

Recognized the importance of the work being carried out by both countries within the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructures (CDRI) framework, India as co-chair and the Dominican Republic as the representative in the Executive Committee of Small Island Developing States, for the period 2022-2024.

Expressed satisfaction with the recent dynamism of training exchanges between India and the Dominican Republic and expressed their willingness to expand these programs in cybersecurity, Big Data management, and information technology.

Reiterated the importance of culture and people-to-people linkages between the two nations and agreed to not only continue but further strengthen bilateral exchanges in music, dance, art, cinema, and literature.

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was established in Santo Domingo and a pavilion dedicated to India at Faro a Colon Museum was inaugurated as tangible signs of friendship between the people of the Dominican Republic and India.

Jaishankar paid a courtesy call to Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, and discussed the possibility of a future visit to India of the President of the Dominican Republic.

MFA Dominican Republic Roberto Alvarez and EAM Jaishankar jointly inaugurated the Embassy of India in Santo Domingo on 28 April 2023, in the presence of Raquel Pena, Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Eduardo Estrella, President of the Senate of the Dominican Republic and other cabinet ministers.

Both Ministers expressed satisfaction with the fruitful outcome of the visit and their readiness to advance Dominican Republic - India relations in all areas agreed upon by the two countries. (ANI)

