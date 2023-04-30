Delhi, April 30: A man in US’s Texas who was allegedly scammed of $40 in parking fees while on a date shot and killed the man who posed as the lot's attendant and then walked away to proceed with his dinner plans as if nothing happened, court records show. The accused 29-year-old Erick Aguirre has been charged with the murder of Elliot Nix.

The Guardian reported that Aguirre stepped away from a dinner date he had with a woman to grab a pistol from his car and shoot 46-year-old Elliot Nix dead after Aguirre learned from a restaurant employee that he had been scammed by a parking attendant.

On the evening of April 11, Aguirre paid Nix $40 after the victim claimed he was the parking attendant and said that it would cost $20 to park Aguirre and his date's cars, investigators said.

Aguirre was later informed by the restaurant staff that Nix did not work for the parking lot. A witness who saw the 29-year-old's initial interaction with Mr Nix told the cops that he saw the defendant sprint to his car, grab a gun and run after Mr Nix who was out of his view, court documents showed.

The witness heard a gunshot and then "observed the suspect nonchalantly walking back to his car with the gun in his hand," according to the affidavit. Another witness who found Nix bleeding in the street called 911.

The police said that Aguirre shot Nix in the torso, and he died later at the hospital from his wounds.

Aguirre, after leaving the scene, put the gun in his car and walked back to where his date was waiting, then they entered the restaurant, according to the affidavit. The woman on the date later told police she did not see or know about the shooting at that point, the affidavit states.

When Aguirre came back to the woman after chasing after Nix, he told her "he just scared the guy and everything was fine," the woman told investigators. Aguirre would face life imprisonment if he is convicted of murder.

