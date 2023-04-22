Dili, April 22: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the northern part of Dili, in the Asian country of Timor-Leste on Saturday at 13:53 pm (local time, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 51 km. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 6.0 Jolts Northern Part of Molucca Sea.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 22-04-2023, 13:53:47 IST, Lat: 5.35 & Long: 125.69, Depth: 51 Km, Location:356km N of Dili, Timor-Leste," NCS tweeted. Earthquake in Chile: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Hits Vallenar, No Casualty Reported.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)