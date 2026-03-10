Mumbai, March 10: The rare sighting of two oarfish, popularly known as “doomsday fish,” on a beach in Mexico has captured global attention after a viral video showed the deep-sea creatures stranded in shallow waters. While folklore links the mysterious fish to impending natural disasters, scientists say the event offers a rare opportunity to study one of the ocean’s most elusive species.

Viral Discovery on a Mexican Beach

The unusual discovery was recorded by a woman walking along a beach in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula. The video shows two long, silver, ribbon-like fish struggling near the shoreline.

Oarfish are considered the longest bony fish in the world, capable of growing over 30 feet in length. They usually inhabit the mesopelagic zone, living at depths of nearly 3,300 feet beneath the ocean surface. Because of this extreme depth, sightings of the species are extremely rare. ‘Doomsday Fish’ in Tamil Nadu: Fishermen Catch Rare Oarfish, Video Goes Viral.

Why Are They Called ‘Doomsday Fish’?

The nickname “doomsday fish” originates from Japanese folklore. According to traditional beliefs, oarfish are messengers from the sea god’s palace that appear near the surface before earthquakes or tsunamis.

Rare ‘Doomsday Fish’ Wash Ashore in Mexico

The myth gained international attention in 2011 after several oarfish reportedly washed ashore in Japan months before the devastating Tohoku earthquake and tsunami. 'Doomsday Fish' Found in US: Rare 12-Foot-Long Oarfish aka Sea Serpent Washes Up on La Jolla Cove Beach in San Diego (See Pics and Video).

Scientists Reject Disaster Prediction Theory

Marine experts, however, emphasize that there is no scientific evidence linking oarfish appearances to seismic activity. Researchers believe environmental factors such as changes in ocean temperatures, underwater currents, or climate cycles like El Niño and La Niña are more likely responsible for pushing the deep-sea fish toward the surface.

Authorities in Mexico have also confirmed that no unusual seismic activity has been detected in the region following the sighting.

A Rare Chance for Marine Research

For marine biologists, the appearance of two oarfish at the same time is significant. Because these creatures live so deep in the ocean, studying them in their natural habitat is extremely difficult.

Specimens that wash ashore provide valuable insights into their biology, diet, and behavior, helping scientists better understand the mysterious species.

Local authorities are now monitoring nearby coastlines and encouraging residents to report any additional sightings that could aid ongoing research.

