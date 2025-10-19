People stand outside their house after a tremor was felt (Photo/Reuters)

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Pakistan on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

Also Read | Afghanistan and Pakistan Agree to Immediate Ceasefire, After Days of Deadly Conflict.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 19/10/2025 11:12:04 IST, Lat: 36.69 N, Long: 72.78 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1979788134805061719

Also Read | US Protest: Nationwide 'No Kings' Protests Target Donald Trump Administration's Policies Amid Government Shutdown.

Earlier on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck the region at a depth of 10km.

In a post on X, NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 18/10/2025 16:21:06 IST, Lat: 36.69 N, Long: 72.89 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1979505851527283139

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is among the seismically active countries in the world, crossed by several major faults.

This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Provinces such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

Balochistan is located near the active boundary between the Arabian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.

One of the most significant earthquakes in Pakistan's history is the 1945 Balochistan earthquake (8.1 magnitude), the largest earthquake in the country's history. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)