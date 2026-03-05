Islamabad [Pakistan], March 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck in Pakistan, National Center for Seismology said.

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 04/03/2026 22:52:15 IST, Lat: 28.85 N, Long: 67.15 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," NCS wrote.

Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.

Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie near major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. Punjab and Sindh, located along the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate, remain vulnerable. (ANI)

