Dili [Timor-Leste], February 2 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale hit 321km east-northeast of Dili, Timor-Leste on Wednesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 02-02-2022, 00:55:12 IST, Lat: -7.66 & Long: 128.34, Depth: 140 Km, Location: 321km ENE of Dili, Timor-Leste," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Also Read | COVID-19-Infected HIV Patient Developed More Than 20 Mutations, Study Reveals.

The depth of the earthquake was reported at 140 km.

So far, no information was available about any casualties or damage. (ANI)

Also Read | Rishi Sunak Frontrunner to be UK PM if Boris Johnson Resigns? Here’s More About The Indian Origin Candidate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)