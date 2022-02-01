British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's tenure is in a soup after Sue Gray delivered a report over the gatherings held at Downing Street when the rest of the country was in lockdown. According to reports, several dozen staff at his office held two separate boozy bashes on April 16, 2021.

Even after apologizing in the House of Commons, his troubles are far from over as not only the opposition, but some members within his own party are demanding his resignation.

After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the Prime Minister should resign. (1/3) — Peter Aldous (@peter_aldous) February 1, 2022

Amid the ensuing row, one name is doing the rounds as a frontrunner to replace him is Indian-origin Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Who is Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak's parents were originally from Punjab. Rishi Sunak comes from a Punjabi Hindu family. His father's name is Yashveer Sunak and mother's name is Usha Sunak. The Sunak family had shifted to the UK long ago. UK PM Boris Johnson Apologises in British Parliament After Sue Gray Report on No 10 Lockdown Parties, Says 'I Will Fix It' (Watch Video)

After graduating, he worked for Goldman Sachs and later as a partner at the hedge fund firms The Children's Investment Fund Management and Theleme Partners

Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Narayan Murthy, the co-founder of Indian software company Infosys. His wife Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Narayana Murthy. Rishi and Akshata have two daughters. Both were married in the year 2009.

Rishi Sunak co-founded a 1-billion-pound global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses before his entry into politics. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Cracks Down on Misleading Cryptocurrency Adverts in Britain

The MP for Richmond in Yorkshire first entered the UK Parliament in 2015 and has quickly risen up the Tory party ranks.

As the first Chancellor of the Exchequer of Indian heritage, Sunak made history in February 2020 when he was appointed to the most important UK Cabinet post.

With Johnson becoming increasingly embattled within his own party ranks, Rishi Sunak may just go on to create new British Indian history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).