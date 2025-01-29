Tokyo [Japan], January 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met with Masahiro Serikawa, Division Executive of the Overseas Business Division at Ebara Corporation, in Tokyo to discuss potential collaboration in the irrigation sector.

The meeting centred on leveraging advanced pump technology and water management solutions to enhance irrigation and public water supply in Madhya Pradesh, with both sides exchanging insights on the region's water infrastructure needs.

Serikawa elaborated on Ebara's operations, stating, "We make this presentation about who are we and what kind of operation we are doing in India. Our business is related to pumps...We have a good exchange of information there (in the meeting). That was a very fruitful meeting." Ebara Corporation specialises in the manufacturing and supply of pumps, catering to industrial consumers, semiconductor companies, and electronic device manufacturers. The company also exports irrigation pumps to Brazil, further demonstrating its expertise in large-scale water management.

During the discussion, Madhya Pradesh officials highlighted the state's extensive irrigation initiatives, including two river-linking projects, which are among the only sanctioned ones in India. They emphasised the state's abundant surface water and government efforts to conserve underground reserves, particularly through the Tapti River project.

The state aims to expand its irrigated land from 5 million to 10 million hectares, backed by upcoming investments worth INR 1 lakh crore. Officials also noted Madhya Pradesh's strategic location, making it a crucial hub for expanding water management solutions across India.

Chief Minister Yadav stressed the significance of irrigation infrastructure, public water supply, and the potential for compressor pumps. He also expressed interest in Japan's smart city models, suggesting they could be replicated in Madhya Pradesh to improve urban planning and sustainability.

Additionally, the delegation extended an invitation to Ebara for the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025, underlining the state's commitment to fostering international partnerships.

The meeting reinforced Madhya Pradesh's focus on sustainable water solutions, technological advancements, and foreign collaboration.

With a vast network of rivers and planned large-scale investments, the state aims to strengthen its irrigation and water management capabilities through innovative global partnerships.

Throughout his Japan visit, CM Yadav engaged in a series of high-level meetings with business leaders, government officials, and investors. One of the key highlights was his visit to the Senso-ji Buddhist temple, reflecting the cultural and historical ties between India and Japan.

CM Yadav emphasised Japan's importance to Buddhism and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for deeper bilateral cooperation.

"Japan has great significance when it comes to Buddhism. During my official visit here, I held meetings with officials of Japan's Foreign Ministry and various investors over investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. It is also PM Modi's vision that India and Japan work together, and we are here to make it a reality. While we continue our official work, we are also trying to better understand the culture here. I hope Mahatma Gautam Buddha will bless both the nations and we will work forward," Yadav said.

In a separate meeting with Daiki Arai, Director of A&D Medical, CM Yadav introduced the 75-acre Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Park in Ujjain, presenting it as an attractive destination for global medical device manufacturers.The park offers prime land at highly subsidised rates, aiming to boost the state's healthcare and industrial infrastructure.

Yadav also discussed the potential applications of Japan's advanced railway technology in Madhya Pradesh during talks with Yuji Fukasawa, Chair of the Committee on South Asia at Keidanren and Chairman of East Japan Railway Company.

The Chief Minister also invited the mayor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike to participate at the 'Global Investors Summit 2025,' a flagship investment promotion event being held on 24th & 25th February 2025 in Bhopal. (ANI)

