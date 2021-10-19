Kabul [Afghanistan], October 19 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said that Afghanistan's economy is set to contract up to 30 per cent this year and it is likely to further fuel a refugee crisis that will impact neighbours, Turkey and Europe, a media report said.

The IMF in its regional economic outlook update said on Tuesday that with non-humanitarian aid halted and foreign assets largely frozen after the Taliban seized power in August, Afghanistan's aid-reliant economy "faces severe fiscal and balance-of-payments crises", according to Khaama Press.

Also Read | Taliban Agree to New Polio Vaccination Across Afghanistan, UN Agencies Gear Up To Vaccinate All Kids Under Age 5 Against Polio.

Underlining that turmoil in Afghanistan was expected to generate important economic and security spillovers to the region, the IMF emphasised that the current situation's impact could also be seen beyond the region.

The IMF also stressed that the turmoil was fueling a surge in Afghan refugees but it gave no detail on potential numbers.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination: Will Make Life Very Difficult for Unvaccinated Citizens, Says Malaysian Health Minister.

"A large influx of refugees could put a burden on public resources in refugee-hosting countries, fuel labour market pressures, and lead to social tensions, underscoring the need for assistance from the international community," Khaama Press quoted IMF as saying.

The body also highlighted that the resulting drop in living standards threatens to push millions into poverty and could lead to a humanitarian crisis. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)