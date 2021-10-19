Kuala Lumpur, October 19: Malaysia will not go sift on those who refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine without valid reason, according to Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. Speaking to The Straits Times, Khairy Jamaluddin said unvaccinated citizens will lose many privileges in Malaysia, including permission to offer prayers in mosques. The planned restrictions on unvaccinated individuals will be part of Malaysia's new National Testing Strategy. Malaysia Reports 5,434 New COVID-19 Infections, 72 New Deaths.

"Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice," Jamaluddin was quoted as telling. Without elaborating on what actions will be taken against unvaccinated people, he said Malaysians who choose not to get vaccinated may well have to pay for regular mandatory COVID-19 tests. "I am sorry that I have to be firm on this issue," he added. Ismail Sabri Appointed as Malaysia's New Prime Minister.

Though COVID-19 vaccination is not compulsory in Malaysia, those who refuse to get inoculated could face certain restrictions; for instance they won't be able to enter mosques for prayers or they won't be allowed to enter shopping malls. According to reports, Malaysia may also make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for teachers, civil servants and even private sector employees. However, those who have genuine medical reasons for not taking the vaccine will be exempted.

As many as 2,396,121 people have contracted coronavirus (COVID-19) so far in Malaysia. Of them, 27,933 have died, while 2,278,955 have recovered till now. According to the Malaysian Health Ministry, 77.3 percent of the population have received at least one dose and 70.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

