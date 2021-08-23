Cairo, August 23: Egypt's health Minister says Monday they have detected the country's first case of the alarming coronavirus delta variant last month.

Health Minister Hala Zayed told a news conference in Cairo that the first case of delta variant was for a 35-year-old Egyptian woman that showed “very mild” symptoms and did not require hospitalisation.

Zayed said authorities have recently detected others cases of the contagious delta variant but none required hospitalisation. COVID-19 Third Wave Peak Likely in October: NIDM Report.

Egypt has recorded more than 286,350 cases so far in the pandemic, including 16,671 deaths. The actual figures are believed to be much higher, given limited testing.

